Dua Lipa's New "Break My Heart" Music Video Will Have You Dancing Out of Your Seat

Dua Lipa is here to freshen up your playlist.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old singer released the music video for her new single "Break My Heart" ahead of the release of her album Future Nostalgia on March 27. In the video, Dua takes viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions as she journeys through the ups and downs of a tumultuous relationship. And like her previous singles "Don't Start Now" and "Physical," the song, which details the reservations of falling in love with someone despite knowing it could go south, delivers an uplifting retro-inspired dance beat.

Kicking things off in a lively city, the "New Rules" singer makes her way through a crowded street as she weaves through cars stuck in traffic. The passengers each showcase phases of a relationship, starting with a couple making out and another arguing further ahead.

Then, Dua finds herself entering her vibrant futuristic apartment and tries to show her distant lover affection.