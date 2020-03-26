Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Among ACM Presents: Our Country Performers

Bummed about the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards? You can still get your country music fix.

The Academy of Country Music Awards were supposed to be held on April 5 but the show was moved to September 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the two-hour ACM Presents: Our Country special, featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances from top artists and bands, will air on the award show's original date.

The lineup includes Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown & John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban, the host of the upcoming 2020 ACM Awards.

The ACM Presents: Our Country special will also pay tribute to country music legend and 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers, who died at age 81 last Friday.