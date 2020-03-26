Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Among ACM Presents: Our Country Performers

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 8:00 AM
Bummed about the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards? You can still get your country music fix.
The Academy of Country Music Awards were supposed to be held on April 5 but the show was moved to September 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the two-hour ACM Presents: Our Country special, featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances from top artists and bands, will air on the award show's original date.
The lineup includes Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown & John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban, the host of the upcoming 2020 ACM Awards.
The ACM Presents: Our Country special will also pay tribute to country music legend and 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers, who died at age 81 last Friday.
The ACM Presents: Our Country special will air on Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and on CBS All Access.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?