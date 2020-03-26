Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Hardest Part of Being a Judge in Chrissy's Court Trailer

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 12:00 PM

All rise for the Honorable Chrissy Teigen. The first trailer for Chrissy's Court, the Quibi courtroom series starring the author and TV personality, gives viewers a taste of what's to come when the show premieres on Quibi's launch date on April 6.

"The people are real. The cases are real. And the judgements are legally binding," a voiceover promises in the trailer below.

In each episode of Chrissy's Court, Teigen gives her judgment on small claims cases. Her mom, Pepper Thai, serves bailiff and maintains order in the courtroom.

"I'm fully naked under here. I think that's the hardest part of being a judge, it's so hot," Teigen says in the trailer below. Judge Judy would never.

Teigen took to Twitter to preside over the Internet's small claims cases to promote the show. Additionally, viewers can get three bonus episodes of Chrissy's Court at launch if they enter their email on the official site before April 6.

Chrissy's Court is just the latest series on Teigen's ever-growing resume. She served as a judge on Bring the Funny, cohosts Lip Sync Battle and recently lent her voice to The Simpsons.

Quibi will be home to a variety of content, including "movies in chapters" starring Liam Hemsworth and Sophie Turner, a new version of Singled Out with Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, a new version of Punk'd with Chance the Rapper, a cooking competition series hosted by Tituss Burgess, a musical comedy from Darren Criss and more. The new streaming platform's content is all designed for mobile, on-the-go viewing.

Get more info on what's coming to the platform in the gallery above.

Chrissy's Court premieres Monday, April 6 on Quibi.

