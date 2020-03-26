Justin Theroux Wears Britney Spears T-Shirt for Hilarious Workout With His Dog

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 6:40 AM

On the list of excuses not to work out, Justin Theroux's dog is arguably the most adorable. 

While complying with ongoing social distancing duties, the actor took to Instagram with a video of his workout on Wednesday featuring a furry friend—his rescue pit bull, Kuma. 

While donning a T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of Britney Spears, the star got to exercising—except his dog wasn't so into the idea. In the footage shared on his Instagram story, fans could watch Kuma distract his famous owner with licks and hugs as Theroux tried to do push-ups. At one point, Kuma even laid underneath Theroux. We get it, Kuma—workouts aren't as fun as snuggles with a pup.

"Great workout. Thanks Kumz," Theroux quipped in his Instagram Story.

Kuma, who Theroux adopted in 2018, has also dabbled in acting after nabbing a role in Disney+'s Lady and the Tramp live-action remake.  

"You blink, you might miss her, but she's in the pound scene," the actor shared on Good Morning America in October 2019. 

"Hey guys, it's me Kuma," the pup "wrote" to his fans on Instagram before the movie's release.

"Soooo... it's me and my Dad's LAST day working on @ladyandthetramp ... this project and this Part (Pound dog #1, which is temporary bc @disneyplus promised me a real character name) anyway, this part rrrrealllly took it out of me (I'm method, which I know has been tough on everyone, so thank you) but I am VERY excited to show you all of my hard work. I'm gonna take a week off to reconnect with myself before i start the Oscar slash awards push or whatever blah blah... so may not be posting much. Peace and Love to all my fans, without you i would be nothing."

