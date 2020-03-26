Watch Courteney Cox Hilariously Fail Friends Trivia

While some fans may have every episode of Friends memorized, Courteney Cox could use a refresher.

The 55-year-old actress put her knowledge of the show to the test on Wednesday's episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! at-home mini monologue. The Monica Geller star faced off against Jimmy Kimmel's cousin Anthony in a few rounds of Friends trivia.

The questions were centered on Cox's character; however, she didn't seem too confident about answering them correctly.

"I don't remember even being on the show. I have such a bad memory," she told the late-night host, later adding, "I remember, obviously, loving everybody there and having fun and I remember certain times in my life that I was there, but I don't remember episodes…I fail every test."

Still, the celebrity agreed to give the game a go. From quizzing the contestants on the names of Monica's parents to grilling them on Monica's first kiss, Kimmel covered a lot of ground. In the end, his cousin won the game with a final score of five to zero.