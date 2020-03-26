Rob Kardashian Responds to Blac Chyna's Claim That Daughter Dream Suffered Burns in His Care

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 4:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian

Getty Images; Instagram

The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services recently conducted an investigation into Dream Kardashian's wellbeing, attorneys for both Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna confirmed to E! News. 

On Wednesday, Chyna's legal representative said that the 3-year-old suffered "severe" burns on her legs while in Rob's custody on two separate occasions.

The first incident, Chyna's attorney alleged, occurred in late February. The attorney stated in part, "Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again." 

Then on Saturday, March 21, Dream returned to Chyna's home after spending time with Rob with another burn on the same leg. 

"When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream's second burn happened at his home," the attorney claimed. "Rob then changed his story and had his nanny send a text message admitting that Dream received the second burn at Rob's house from a hot lightbulb. Chyna again sought medical care for Dream and learned that the most recent burn on her leg was a second-degree burn."

From there we're told Chyna filed a complaint with the DCFS, whose personnel began looking into the matter. 

Read

Rob Kardashian Is ''Worried Sick'' About Dream's Wellbeing as Blac Chyna Drama Reignites

According to Rob's attorney, the aforementioned nanny, who left for unrelated personal reasons, no longer works for him.

"Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny," a statement from his attorney read in part. "Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home."

Rob's attorney added, "It is unfortunate that Chyna feels the need to publicly miscommunicate the situation and has once again wasted valuable public resources by calling first responders in a desperate attempt to smear Rob's name in response to his ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of their daughter."

Last month, a judge denied Rob's request for primary custody of the toddler. Rob has accused Chyna, who he was engaged to briefly between 2016 and 2017, of being an unfit mother

"In his ongoing lawsuit for full custody of Dream," the attorney told E! News, "Rob has had grave concerns about his daughter's safety in Chyna's care, and is grateful for the brave witnesses who have come forward to testify regarding the danger which Chyna presents their daughter in her home."

As we've previously reported, Khloe Kardashian claimed in a sealed court declaration that Dream becomes "decidedly more aggressive" after returning from Chyna's home. 

Chyna's attorney has described Rob's allegations as "absurd."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1712

Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Made Mason Disick Delete His Instagram

Kylie Jenner, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

KUWTK 1712, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Relive Last Season's Craziest KUWTK Moments Before the Season 18 Premiere!

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Fight Gets Physical in Shocking KUWTK Supertease

Reading From The Great Book of Kardashian-Jenner Tales

Kourtney Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian Talks Family, Marriage & More: 5 Highlights From In the Room

Kylie Jenner: Through the Ages

TAGS/ Rob Kardashian , Dream Kardashian , Blac Chyna , Kardashians , Custody Battle , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.