23 Travel Movies That Are a Vacation From Reality

Hiking trails may be closed and airports are empty, but on the bright side streaming platforms are busier than ever.

With the coronavirus forcing much of the world indoors, tourists are pretty much persona non grata everywhere. So thrill seekers and beach bums are turning to Netflix, Hulu and other streaming platforms for their fix.

Of course, much of these movies are either highly dramatized or way out of the average traveler's price range. For example, there's Florence Pugh's Midsommar, which is a great horror film, but the total opposite of what most expect out of a trip to Sweden.

On the other end of the spectrum, there's Ibiza Love Drunk, in which Gillian Jacobs enjoys a rowdy and fun trip to Spain with two girlfriends. Along the way she falls in love with Richard Madden a.k.a. Robb Stark from Game of Thrones. Where do we buy this vacation package?

