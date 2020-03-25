Watch These Teachers Parody Friends to Support Students During Coronavirus Outbreak

The One Where They Learned Remotely.

As many Americans continue to stay home and practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus—more and more people online are doing their part in uplifting each other virtually.

On Wednesday, March 25, Christine Blizzard-Wrobel uploaded a video on YouTube of the Vorhees Middle School faculty and stuff putting their own spin on the Friends theme song "We'll Be There For You" (originally by The Rembrandts) in an effort to both support and surprise their students during the pandemic.

"VMS. Episode 2020. The One Where They Learned Remotely," begins the YouTube video made by the New Jersey school faculty and staff collectively from the comfort of their own homes.

"So no one told you life was gonna' be this way," sings one Vorhees Middle School teacher, kicking off the Friends theme song parody.

"My [tablet's] a joke, it's broke, and you just sit all day," more teachers chime in. "It's like you're always doing homework here, when it hasn't been your day, your week, your month or even your year."