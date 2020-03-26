Spring Clean With These 13 Things You Never Knew You Needed

by Mallory Carra | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 6:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's spring cleaning time! You know, the season when every home could use a bit of dusting, scrubbing down and reorganizing.
Whether you've been putting it off or itching to get to it, we've rounded up all our favorite gadgets and cleansers to help make your spring cleaning journey as quick, easy and refreshing as possible. You can finally get yourself a self-cleansing and self-changing trash can (yes, it really does exist!), Amazon's most-wanted humidifier to moisten the air, Swiffer's amazing version of a mop, and so much more.
You may not have expected to make these products part of your annual spring cleaning, but you'll be glad you did. Shop them below!
Taking out the trash can be a super icky experience, but it doesn't have to be. This Townew trash can does it all..by itself. It has a build-in motion sensor you don't have to touch the trash bin, and it uses refill rings to help you start anew. Suddenly, your chore becomes so much easier and exposes you to way less germs! Win-win.
When you're cleaning up, it's frustrating to accidentally misplace your most important items as you're reorganizing. Enter the Chipolo One, which can help you track your valuables so that never happens again! Attach it to the item of your choice, then when the valuable goes missing, you prompt the Chipolo One to play a 120dB loud sound that helps you find it fast. Problem solved!
Spring cleaning also means getting all that laundry you've been meaning to do out of the way. Arm and Hammer is a go-to laundry detergent because it's powerful and gets the job done. The brand's Clean & Simple liquid laundry detergent contains only six essential ingredients and it's free of dyes, phosphates, GMOs, added preservatives, brighteners or parabens.
Cleaning also means keeping your air nice and fresh. The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is one of Amazon's most wished-for home products (yes, seriously!). It safely moisturizes the air for up to 16 hours and it really works—the humidifier has over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
While sprucing up your garden, you might come across some unwanted insect pests. Not to worry—the Bug Bite Thing is here to help, just in case. The product, which was featured on Shark Tank, is a small tool that removes insect venom, saliva, and other irritants left under the skin using suction. It's an Amazon's Choice item and it has over 800 five-star reviews.
We're big fans of Swiffer's version of the mop—it's just way more fun. It's designed to give you a great clean and act as a laminate floor cleaner and tile cleaner. Just press the button to activate the unique dual-nozzle sprayer and you can mop the grime away!
A dish towel is a must for the kitchen, so here's one that echoes how much you wish Alexa could make cleaning happen for you.
If you're reorganizing and cleaning out your closet, consider changing to velvet hangers. They are a game changer when it comes your clothes—they're sturdy, prevent slipping and help reduce space in your closet with a slim design.
Get to all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies with this duster that has a pole that can be extended to the length you need.
Seventh Generation's liquid laundry detergent is a USDA Certified Biobased Product 97%. Its powerful formula lifts stubborn stains like tomato sauce, grass and coffee and it's free of dyes, synthetic fragrances or artificial brighteners.
Part of spring cleaning is making sure your cat or dog groomed and ready. These silicone grooming gloves are good for brushing away loose dirt and hair from your beloved pet, as well as getting rid of excess fur on your couch or bed. The Amazon's Choice item has over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so it's clearly a customer fave.
You know those hard-to-reach spots on your window tracks, sliding door tracks and shower door tracks? Finally, here's a brush made to clean them quickly and easily with no trouble at all.
Keep your shower feeling clean and smelling fresh with this naturally-derived daily shower cleaner. The plant-based powergreen technology dissolves and prevents soap scum on showers, tile, fixtures and glass tubs. The best part? No scrubbing is required.
Keep gearing up for spring with these tips on how to spruce up your wardrobe from a Hollywood stylist and check out the Nordstrom spring sale.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?