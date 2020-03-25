Ranking Every Single Reveal From The Masked Singer

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 4:45 PM

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Masked Singer marches on. 

We're two and a half seasons into the Fox reality series, and we've seen a total of 36 celebrities unmasked, some to greater reactions than others. Responses have ranged from "oh" to "OH MY GOD," and we're taking a look back at them all as we rank every single reveal from worst to best, least shocking to most shocking, least exciting to most exciting. Yes, all three of those at once! 

Some, we realized we completely forgot about. And there are some we will never, ever be able to forget, no matter how hard we try, either because the eyes of their costume is burned into our soul forever, or because it was Sarah Palin performing "Baby Got Back." Could you name all 36 celebs before you scroll down? Try it—we gave you Palin for free. 

Photos

The Masked Singer Season 3 Cast Revealed

If you didn't succeed or even if you did, take a scroll down through Masked Singers past and present. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Tommy Chong as the Pineapple

Few things have been more obvious in life than the fact that Tommy Chong was the Pineapple, in a good way. Tommy Chong knows his brand. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Laila Ali as the Panda

Laila Ali was once revealed to be the Panda! Good for Laila Ali! 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Antonio Brown as the Hippo

This was the show's very first reveal back in season one and don't worry if you totally forgot it ever happened, because we did too! 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Terry Bradshaw as the Deer

If we were Terry Bradshaw we would wear this costume around our house because it really just works for him. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Paul Shaffer as the Skeleton

Paul Shaffer really embodied that Skeleton and that kooky Skeleton really represented the essence of Paul Shaffer. They feel one in the same. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Dr. Drew as the Eagle

Once upon a time, Dr. Drew Pinsky was dressed as an Eagle singing Meatloaf. Feels like more of a fever dream than something that actually happened. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Tori Spelling as the Unicorn

Tori Spelling on The Masked Singer just feels right, and thus not all that shocking. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Ninja as the Ice Cream

Honestly, justice for Ice Cream and Egg. They got unmasked in the same episode and it really took the excitement out of both of them a little bit. Sorry for Ice Cream, but Egg wins here just because the Egg was a truly insane costume we were all obsessed with before the season premiered. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Ricki Lake as the Raven

Ricki Lake, where you been? It was nice to see this former talk show host taking the stage again, especially after what she had been through over the past few years with losing her ex-husband. Not shocking, but a pleasant reveal. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Ana Gasteyer as the Tree

Ana's literally got Scheddy Balls on her Tree costume, reminding us she's been making us laugh for decades and she's not stopping now. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Sherri Shepherd as the Penguin

Are we alone in being unable to look at Sherri Shepherd without hearing her say "HAM!" on 30 Rock?

The Masked Singer

Fox

Seal as the Leopard

It still doesn't connect in our brains that Seal was that regal Leopard who everyone kept guessing drag queens for, but what a joy to know just how majestic that man can be. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Kelly Osbourne as the Ladybug

Ladybug very cleverly disguised her voice with a Southern accent and turned out some 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Adrienne Bailon as the Flamingo

The Flamingo was so filled with energy and incredible talent all season long and for a while, the guesses were truly all over the place. It felt pretty satisfying in the end to discover that it was former Cheetah Girl and current talk show host Adrienne Bailon. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Raven-Symone as Black Widow

Raven broke her arm after a performance, which is some true sacrifice for her craft. She was also the first of two Cheetah Girls to be unmasked in season two! 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Patti LaBelle as the Flower

We will never get used to legendary superstars getting unmasked on that stage, and Patti LaBelle was no exception. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Michelle Williams as the Butterfly

She was in Destiny's Child! And then she was on The Masked Singer! She didn't win, but at least she made it pretty far. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Sure, it sounded exactly like Chaka Khan the whole time, but it was still just wild that Chaka Khan was dressed as a lady monster on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer

Fox

Dionne Warwick as the Mouse

Dionne was an even bigger shock, because we already had Chaka Khan this season, and it seemed crazy to have yet another legendary diva in the same season. Season three isn't even over yet, so there might be more! 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Chris Daughtry as the Rottweiler

Big Daughtry fans clocked that voice right away, but for those of us who hadn't thought about Chris Daughtry in a few years, this was a welcome reminder that that man can sing

The Masked Singer

Fox

Tony Hawk as the Elephant

Who knew Tony Hawk had a singing voice like that? We certainly didn't. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Drew Carey as the Llama

Drew's clues were the first indication we had that season three was going to be a little trickier to figure out. It's also really too bad we didn't get more weeks of that ridiculous costume. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Victor Oladipo as Thingamajig

Thingamajig was just so sweet, such a good singer, and so flirty with Nicole Scherzinger that it was exciting to find out who he was. He turned out to be a man of many talents whose name is now known to more than just basketball fans. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Donny Osmond as the Peacock

There was little doubt after a while that the Vegas performer in the Peacock costume was none other than Donny Osmond, but anyone who made it to the season one finale was a thrill. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Johnny Weir as the Egg

We were kinda devastated when the Egg, our favorite insane costume, was eliminated in the first week of season two. But we were so excited to find out who was posing as the whole, living Egg with the dead fried egg on his own head that it was great to discover that it was skating legend Johnny Weir. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Joey Fatone as the Rabbit

It's not that we didn't figure out that it was Joey Fatone before it was confirmed to be Joey Fatone, but Joey really, really committed to being that Rabbit, and for that we commend him. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Tom Bergeron as the Taco

Once we thought of the Taco possibly being Tom Bergeron, we couldn't possibly hear anyone else. But it was fun to discover that this guy we've grown so used to seeing as a host also has a voice of his own. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Bella Thorne as the Swan

Why is it just so entertaining to watch Ken fail to guess his old coworkers? The former Disney star just thought this would be really dope to do, and to quote the podcast Who? Weekly, extremely good form, Bella Thorne. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

LaToya Jackson as the Alien

Any Jackson family member on that stage is a pretty big deal, and this show taught us that LaToya is a reserve police officer! 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Rumer Willis as the Lion

This would have been way more exciting if we hadn't heard Rumer make up reasons why it couldn't be her. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Wayne Brady as the Fox

Wayne Brady has pretty much always been known as a performer who could take on pretty much any genre or style as he did on Whose Line Is It Anyway, so his talent wasn't a surprise, but it was nice to see him take home the win for singing as himself (in a Fox costume). 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Margaret Cho as the Poodle

Margaret Cho was the first reveal that really blew the panel's minds, since she and Ken Jeong had worked so closely together for so long and he didn't guess her at all. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Gladys Knight as the Bee

Since Gladys took off her Bee mask, there have been several other high profile divas who have been on that stage. But Gladys was the first and most shocking and almost most embarrassing, since she lost to Donny Osmond and T-Pain. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

Lil Wayne as the Robot

Seemed a little suspicious that one of the biggest stars of the bunch was revealed during the Super Bowl episode, but still: Lil Wayne was dressed up as a robot singing Lenny Kravitz, and that cannot be denied.

The Masked Singer

Fox

Sarah Palin as the Bear

If we'd had more than an episode to think about it, it would have been so obvious that Sarah Palin was the Bear. Her clues were not subtle. But we didn't, and so the reveal that it was former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin who had been singing "Baby Got Back" was truly shocking. 

The Masked Singer

Fox

T-Pain as the Monster

While some guessed T-Pain throughout the season, his reveal and win were thrilling because if you've heard of T-Pain, you associate him with autotune and you probably don't know much else about him. Discovering that he's such an incredible singer and performer, even in a giant barrel, was delightful.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. 

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.