Inside Ariana Grande's New Romance With Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 3:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Meet the new man in Ariana Grande's life.

The 26-year-old is officially off the market and dating a real estate agent by name of Dalton Gomez. 

An E! News source shared that the "Boyfriend" pop star has indeed been spending quality time with Gomez while the two practice self-distancing during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. 

"They run in the same circle," the source close to the singer shared. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home." 

According to eyewitnesses, the couple has been spending time together at Grande's home. The eyewitness also shared that he's been at her house "for several days" and they've "ordered food but other than that, they are staying in." 

"She's a major homebody as it is, so staying in isn't a problem for her," the eyewitness shared. "Ariana will occasionally go for a drive and then come back home." 

Read

Ariana Grande Seeks Restraining Order Against Fan Behind Alleged Trespassing

According to Gomez's business website, he was born and raised in Southern California and has worked for Aaron Kirman Group based in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

Most recently, Grande was romantically linked with Pete Davidson

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelley Flanagan, Peter Weber

The Bachelor's Peter Weber Seen Hanging Out With Kelley Flanagan in Chicago

"Top Chef Masters" Winner Floyd Cardoz Dies From Coronavirus

Royal Family Portrait, Prince George, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William

How the Royal Family Is Coping With Prince Charles' Coronavirus Diagnosis

Netflix's "Cheer" Stars React to Daytona Cancellation

E-Comm: Spruce Up Your Spring Wardrobe on a Budget

Spruce Up Your Spring Wardrobe on a Budget

Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million for Coronavirus Relief

Wells Adams, JoJo Fletcher

Wells Adams Reveals New Secrets Behind The Bachelorette With JoJo Fletcher

TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Life/Style
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.