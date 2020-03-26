Revolve's Beauty Must-Haves for At-Home Self-Care

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann & Amanda Williams | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 3:00 AM

E-COMM: Revolves Beauty Must-Haves for At-Home Self-Care Collage

revolve.com

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As most of us have been stuck at home, self care has become top of mind. Revolve's beauty brand manager Katie Groover was kind enough to exclusively share with E! the nine products you must have while working from home and for self-care during the Coronavirus. These fan-favorites come from Oribe, Grown Alchemist and more.

Hear all about her top beauty picks available at Revolve below! 

Amika Flash Instant Shine Mask

"Keep your color vibrant, make your hair shine like the stars, fight frizz and hydrate your locks in just 60 seconds!"

 

$25 Revolve
Herbivore Botanicals Calm Dead Sea Salts

"Relax, unwind and detoxify your body with a calming bath while it hydrates and balances your skin."

$18 Revolve
Oribe Serene Scalp Exfoliating Scrub

"Give your scalp a good deep clean with a unique blend of fruit extracts, AHAs and exfoliating beads! A healthy scalp equals healthy hair."

$52 Revolve
Campo Ceramic Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser

"Turn your home into an at-home spa with this modern diffuser. Pairing it with either energy or focus is the perfect way to get in the zone."

$97 Revolve
Roen 75 Warm Palette

"This stunning palette of shimmery shades is filled with everything you need for effortless, understated glamour."

$42 Revolve
ZIIP Device

"Using microcurrents, this device helps to sculpt your face, fight signs of aging and plump your lips! Best part? You can sync it to an app on your phone for a customized treatment."

 

$495 Revolve
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40

"Keeping your skin protected is an absolute must all year long! This lightweight, non-comedogenic, pearlescent formula hydrates the skin while acting as a luminous, makeup-gripping primer."

 

$36 Revolve
Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask

"This face mask is the perfect intensive treatment for all skin types! It's formulated with kaolin to soften, purslane to fight fine lines and chamomile to help soothe."

$120 Revolve
Grown Alchemist Intensive Hand Cream

"Formulated to soothe and hydrate even the driest hands, this cream is the holy grail. It is rich, infused with essential vitamins and has hyaluronic acid to give long-lasting hydration."

$27 Revolve

Ready for more self-care? Try online therapy with Talkspace and check out everything you need to work out from home.

