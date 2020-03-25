Wells Adams Reveals New Secrets Behind The Bachelorette With JoJo Fletcher

Every member of Bachelor Nation has a different road to Paradise.

When it comes to ABC's hit reality show franchise, many contestants come and go without making a big impression. For others, they leave such a positive mark that fans can't help but cheer them on for years and years to come.

For Wells Adams, he definitely falls into the latter category. Ever since appearing on The Bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher in 2016, the radio DJ has been a fan-favorite.

And for those wondering how the Bachelor in Paradise star's journey began, Wells is ready to tell all on E!'s digital series Just the Sip.

"I had just gotten broken up with and I was pretty beaten down. I got into a dark place like this is never going to work for me. Maybe this one will work and if it does, it will be a super dope story to tell," Wells recalled with E! News' Justin Sylvester exclusively. "At the time I was 31, it's time to bro up and find your forever person."