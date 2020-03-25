Meghan McCain Credits Whoopi Goldberg's ''Psychic Abilities'' for Predicting Her Pregnancy

After recently announcing that she's pregnant, Meghan McCain has returned to The View.

"Thank you, I can hear the applause" McCain said as she signed on remotely from her home. "We're excited, a little surprised. It's bittersweet cause there's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now. I obviously would prefer to be in the studio with all of you but my doctors... recommended against it. I think everyone knows this has not been a road smooth to motherhood, it's taken a lot of physical, mental and emotional strength to get here and I think like a lot of women, it just wasn't a straight line."

She added, "I sort of... didn't know if I was ever going to be a mom. I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it's going to be for awhile. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this at greater length, but I think right now, America just wants to talk about the coronavirus."

The 35-year-old thanked her fans and co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and guest panelist Sara Haines for sending their best.

She also shared she and her husband Ben Domenech "are just completely overwhelmed with all the kindness."