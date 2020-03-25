New Amsterdam Shelves Flu Epidemic Episode Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

New Amsterdam is making some changes and shelving an episode that featured a flu epidemic in New York City.

"New Amsterdam has an episode that was written some time ago that focuses on a flu epidemic in New York City. Being sensitive to the current climate, the producers, network and studio have decided that the episode will not air on NBC on April 7 as previously scheduled. Another new episode of New Amsterdam will air on April 14 at 9 p.m. as the season finale," NBC said in a statement.

According to Deadline, the flu episode will likely air at a later date.