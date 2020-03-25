Nike Air Max Day: Scope Out the 2020 Sneaker Drop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a sneaker collector, you know that on March 26 of 1987, the Nike Air Max shoe was debuted, and the iconic sneaker's revolutionary cushioning platform is still celebrated today with the Air Max Day celebration. During this year's celebration, Nike is paying homage to the countless Air Max variations that have come out since 1987 with three new shoe drops.

They're available to buy tomorrow at SNKRS and select retailers, but catch a sneak peek below for some new shoes to slip on for your afternoon walks.