Tom Hanks' Son Chet Slams "Ridiculous" Rumors About His Family

No, Chet Hanks is not in the Illuminati.

In case you thought otherwise, the 29-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson took to social media late Tuesday to very frankly dispel any conspiracy theories connecting his famous family to the group.

"You motherf--kers are going to believe what you want 'cause you're already so f--king committed to your weird Internet conspiracies, but I'm not actually in the f--king Illuminati, dude," he sounded off in an Instagram video.

"I got this f--king tattoo because I'm extremely spiritual," Hanks continued, referencing the tattoo on his chest of the Eye of Providence, often used in reference to the Illuminati. "I believe in God. I believe that God oversees everything, has a plan for everything."

The actor then addressed an earlier video he posted, in which he satirized being discovered as a member of the Illuminati.

"I was trolling in that last video obviously because I'm pissed off at what you motherf--kers are f--king saying about my family—the ridiculous, sick f--king s--t that you guys like to sit around and f--king think about is f--king disgusting."