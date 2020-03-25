Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2020

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 8:10 AM
Need something new to watch on Netflix? Well, you're in luck.
Last week, the streaming service released a list of all the movies and series coming to its platform this April. Considering the new month is just a few days away, fans won't have to wait long to binge-watch it all.
So, what can fans expect to see? For starters, the fourth season of Nailed It! debuts April 1. Community also joins the lineup on this date, giving fans the opportunity to catch up on all six seasons of the Joel McHale comedy.
But that's not all. Taxi Driver, Despicable Me, Molly's Game, Just Friends and The Perks of Being a Wallflower are also coming to Netflix next month.
So pop some popcorn, grab a blanket and settle in to watch hours of entertainment while social distancing. Want a complete breakdown of what you can watch and when? Check out the full list below.
Series
April 1
Nailed It! Season 4
April 3
La Casa de Papel: Part 4
April 10
Brew Brothers
April 15
Outerbanks
April 16
Fauda: Season 3
April 17
Too Hot to Handle
#BlackAF
April 20
Cooked With Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
April 22
Absurd Planet
April 23
The House of Flowers: Season 3
April 24
After Life: Season 2
April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
April 27
Never Have I Ever
April 29
Nadiya's Time to Eat
Film
April 3
Coffee & Kareem
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
April 10
Tigertail
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
April 17
Sergio
April 24
Extraction
April 30
Dangerous Lies
Docs
April 1
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
April 10
La Originals
April 15
The Innocence Files
April 22
Circus of Books
April 29
A Secret Love
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Kids & Family
April 6
The Big Show
April 17
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
April 22
The Willoughbys
Comedy
April 1
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
April 14
Chris D'Ella: No Pain
April 21
Middlewitch & Schwartz
Anime
April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
April 30
Drifting Dragons
And More
April 1
Can't Hardly Wait
Community: Seasons 1-6
Just Friends
Kim's Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon 1-4
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Soul Plane
Taxi Driver
The Girl With All the Gifts
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
The Florida Project
April 16
Despicable Me
April 25
The Artist
