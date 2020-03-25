Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2020

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 8:10 AM

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Well, you're in luck. 

Last week, the streaming service released a list of all the movies and series coming to its platform this April. Considering the new month is just a few days away, fans won't have to wait long to binge-watch it all.

So, what can fans expect to see? For starters, the fourth season of Nailed It! debuts April 1. Community also joins the lineup on this date, giving fans the opportunity to catch up on all six seasons of the Joel McHale comedy.

But that's not all. Taxi Driver, Despicable Me, Molly's Game, Just Friends and The Perks of Being a Wallflower are also coming to Netflix next month.

So pop some popcorn, grab a blanket and settle in to watch hours of entertainment while social distancing. Want a complete breakdown of what you can watch and when? Check out the full list below.

Series

April 1
Nailed It! Season 4

April 3
La Casa de Papel: Part 4 

April 10
Brew Brothers

April 15
Outerbanks 

April 16
Fauda: Season 3

April 17
Too Hot to Handle
#BlackAF

April 20
Cooked With Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel 

April 22
Absurd Planet 

April 23
The House of Flowers: Season 3

April 24
After Life: Season 2 

April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4

April 27
Never Have I Ever

April 29
Nadiya's Time to Eat

Nailed It

Netflix

Film

April 3
Coffee & Kareem
Money Heist: The Phenomenon

April 10
Tigertail
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event

April 17
Sergio

April 24
Extraction

April 30
Dangerous Lies

Gru, Despicable Me, Best Animated Dads

Universal Pictures

Docs

April 1
How to Fix a Drug Scandal

April 10
La Originals

April 15
The Innocence Files 

April 22
Circus of Books

April 29
A Secret Love
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story 

Kids & Family

April 6
The Big Show

April 17
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

April 22
The Willoughbys

Comedy

April 1
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show 

April 14
Chris D'Ella: No Pain

April 21
Middlewitch & Schwartz

Anime

April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2

April 30
Drifting Dragons

And More

April 1
Can't Hardly Wait
Community: Seasons 1-6
Just Friends
Kim's Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon 1-4
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Soul Plane
Taxi Driver
The Girl With All the Gifts
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate

April 4
Angel Has Fallen

April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6
The Florida Project 

April 16
Despicable Me

April 25
The Artist

