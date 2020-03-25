Let These Animated TV Family Comedies Comfort You (Or Give You a Break From Your Own)

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 6:36 AM

You've been at home for weeks now, doing your part with social distancing. Some viewers are with their families, some are solo, and we have some shows to help those in both camps.

A staple of television has always been the family comedy. From Leave it to Beaver and The Flintstones to All in the Family and The Simpsons, family comedies are a fact of TV life. Where family comedies shine these days, and where you can really escape into them, are with animated shows.

If you need a break from your real-life family, or are missing your loved ones while social distancing, these animated family comedies are here for you.

Below are our picks for the animated TV comedies to spend some time with when you need a little break or dose of comfort.

Big Mouth

Netflix

Big Mouth

OK, this may not be a typical "family comedy," but Big Mouth is downright hilarious. And there are families in it! The parents are kooky, the kids are (somewhat) relatable and the hormone monsters are downright wild.

Available on Netflix.

F Is For Family

Netflix

F Is for Family

Set in the 1970s with a voice cast including Laura Dern, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long and co-creator Bill Burr, the show follows a dysfunctional suburban family.

Available on Netflix.

Duncanville

Fox

Duncanville

Amy Poehler helps bring to life the newest animated family comedy about a 15-year-old boy and his family.

Available on Fox and Hulu.

Bob's Burgers

Fox

Bob's Burgers

You'll be utterly charmed by the Belcher family and their many midsadventures. Maybe you'll even get some dinner inspiration from the burgers of the day.

Available on Fox and Hulu.

The Simpsons

Fox

The Simpsons

Few shows can say they've spanned decades, but few shows are as specials as The Simpsons. Sure, there have been cultural shifts that may make some older episodes/characters hard to watch, but that's a sign of show's longevity.

Available on Disney+, Fox and Hulu.

King of the Hill

FOX

King of the Hill

With 13 seasons of stories, King of the Hill can provide hours of entertainment. You've never met a characters like Hank, Bobby and Peggy Hill before, so why not get acquainted (or reacquainted if you watched the original run)?

Available on Hulu.

Bless the Harts

Fox

Bless the Harts

One of the newest families to join the roster of Fox's animated roster, Bless the Harts features the voices of favorites such as Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. It's a short binge, but Fox has already renewed it for a second season.

Available on Fox and Hulu.

Family Guy

Fox

Family Guy

The Griffins aren't your typical TV family, but that's probably why you'd want to spend some time with them. From the cutaway gags to the celebrity cameos, Family Guy can keep you entertained for hours.

Available on Fox and Hulu.

