Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco Team Up for Incredible Hamilton Cover

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 6:27 AM
This famous mother and daughter are the musical duo we need right now.
It's no secret that Courteney Cox and her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette take to the piano sometimes for a serenade. Luckily for fans sitting and scrolling at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actress and her child tackled a familiar tune on Tuesday night: Hamilton's "Burn."
With Cox accompanying her on the piano, Arquette belted out the lyrics to the well-known Broadway track.
"Coco and I were pretty embarrassed by our last attempt at this song when talking to @theellenshow...So we had to redeem ourselves. #hamilton #burn #linmanuelmiranda ???."
As the Friends alum referenced, they gave it a try while FaceTiming with Ellen DeGeneres, but were too nervous and not yet ready to perform it.
This time, though, the ladies were clearly ready to perform—and received rave reviews from fans.
"Coco sounds like a Disney princess," one fan wrote.
"Your posts are what have saved me during this quarantine," another added.
And someone else asked what a lot of us are wondering: "Can you guys go on tour?"
