Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Celebrate Their One-Year Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco!

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday. The 40-year-old actor marked the major milestone by posting a touching tribute on Instagram.

"March 22, 2019. I met your adventurous soul. March 22, 2020. A year later, in a blink.. we look back at a road full of memories.. worth of any lifetime.." Valderrama wrote via the social network on Tuesday. "Well my fiancée, shall we play this back? #ItsJustUsNow #Quarantine."

In addition, he posted a series of sweet snapshots, including photos of the dynamic duo attending a baseball game, traveling and just enjoying some fun in the sun. The first photo also gave fans a closer look at Pacheco's pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Pacheco shared a special message via Instagram, as well.

"One year ago today!..Little did I know it was just the beginning of a lifetime full of adventures together. #ItsJustUsNow LITERALLY. #Quarantine #3222020 #TeamoSiempre #CuandoTuSabesTuSabes," she wrote alongside a paparazzi pic of the couple on their first date. "Ps: #ThanksPaparazzi, was kinda trippin out then, but thankful for capturing our first date."