Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to a statement from Clarence House, Prince Charles, 71, has been displaying "mild symptoms," but remains in "good health."

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement reads. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

The Duchess of Cornwall was also tested for Coronavirus, but does not have it, per the statement. The couple is now self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

It was just last week that the royal palace announced that Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, March 18, Queen Elizabeth II sent out an encouraging safety message amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the Queen's statement began. "We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."