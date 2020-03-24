Travis Scott and Daughter Stormi's Latest Play Date Is an Adorable Slam Dunk

Like father, like daughter.

Travis Scott and his baby girl Stormi are spending some quality time at home and shooting some hoops.

The 27-year-old "Sicko Mode" rapper posted a video of himself and his daughter during their play date, where the two-year-old can be seen following in her father's footsteps trying to pick up her own basketball and try to shoot it in the hoop.

Meanwhile, Stormi's mom Kylie Jenner has been sharing her tips for people at home practicing social distancing.

Last week, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share how she's been keeping busy at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Since the beauty mogul kept her pregnancy under wraps and "didn't leave the house" for some time, she's sharing what she did then to keep herself occupied.

"I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair," she said.