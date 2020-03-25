Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Kourtney Kardashian and More on March 25

In need of some at-home entertainment? Today's roundup of celebrity livestreams is especially star-studded!

From Kourtney Kardashian to Reese Witherspoon, a ton of your favorite stars are going live on the 'gram with tips to keep your mind, body and spirit at its healthiest.

Here are all the events you can look forward to on Wednesday, March 25:

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan at 9 a.m. EST/PST: Josh Groban is set to join Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as they continue broadcasting their morning talk show from home.

E's Pop of the Morning Instagram Live at 9:30 a.m. EST /6:30 a.m. PST: Our very own Victor Cruz and Scott Tweedie will get tips on all things skincare for men from GQ's Grooming Editor, Garrett Munce.

The View at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CT: Craving the latest "Hot Topics?" The ladies of The View are breaking down today's current events.