Why So Many Celebrities Love BaubleBar Accessories

by Carly Milne | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 7:13 AM
The right accessory can make or break an outfit, as any celebrity knows. So that's probably why so many rely on BaubleBar to pull their look together.
With a stylish range of wallet-friendly earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more, along with a fine jewelry line that will make you swoon, you're sure to find something that will suit your style and elevate your look. And with how often celebs are showing off the BaubleBar styles they covet, it's easy to find the earrings Lizzo had in her lobes, the headband Beanie Feldstein wore to the 2020 Golden Globes, and even trinkets the ever-fashionable Jennifer Lopez capped off her outfit with.
We picked out some of our fave celeb BaubleBar finds below. Shop 'em and give your style a Hollywood upgrade!
Jessica Alba recently rocked this pair of earrings, featuring dangling shells with crystal embellishments. They're lightweight, so you can wear 'em all day long without issue.
If you love Katherine Schwarzenegger's style, you'll definitely want this pendant. Each one is made to order, so you can choose whatever you want for the nameplate be it your own name, your nickname, your hometown or more. What did Katherine choose? The name of her dog, Maverick
It's true that Lizzo looks amazing in everything she wears, but when she wore these pearl hoop earrings? She looked stunning. Emulate her look with the exact same pair, featuring a teeny keshi pearl on the end of gold-plated brass wire. Yara Shahidi and Storm Reid wore these, too.
Mindy Kaling has some seriously stand-out style, and wore a bold red pair of BaubleBar earrings that took her look to the next level. That pair is sold out, but this similar pair will still do the trick, with a bold take on spring florals accented with glass beads on fabric.
Also wearing a bold pair of BaubleBar earrings? Selena Gomez. The ones she donned are totally sold out, but you can get these ones which are similar, with a glam pavé encrusted take on the evil eye. With a cascade of glistening crystals, those bad spirits will go running for the hills when they see you coming.
The stackable trend is on fire, and Rita Ora is all over it. The bracelet stack she wore is history, but this one is a perfect substitute, with a variety of stunning crystals... and no two bracelets are alike. You can also pair it with...
This stacking ring, which Rita Ora paired with her stacked bracelets. You can mix and match them in different colors to create your own stylish combination.
Though she may wear 80s wrestling gear for her day job, Alison Brie takes her style in a different direction off-set... and manages to look amazing both ways. She also rocks rings in pairs, like this gold-plated duo that you can wear together, or mix and match with other rings.
Remember that amazing headband Beanie Feldstein wore to the Golden Globes this year? This is it! With faux silk and suede lining, you can grab it in one of four colors to accent your style accordingly.
Jennifer Lopez's style is legendary, just like these earrings... which explains why she wore them, and looked damn good doing so. They're brass with gold plating and a dash of sparkling pavé for good measure, making them ideal for day, night, or any time you want to look fabulous.
