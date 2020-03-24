Andy Cohen Calls Being Separated From His Son the ''Very Worst Part'' of His Coronavirus Experience

After testing positive for COVID-19, Andy Cohen admits the "very worst part" of his experience is being separated from his son.

The Watch What Happens Live host revealed on March 20 that after a few days of "self-quarantine and not feeling great," he had found out he contracted coronavirus. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," he shared.

As he recovers, Cohen went on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live to share that the he misses being around his son Benjamin Allen.

"I'll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video, which is the very worst part," he told Lewis when asked about his son, per People. "But he's great and his nanny [tested] negative."