Andy Cohen Calls Being Separated From His Son the ''Very Worst Part'' of His Coronavirus Experience

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 3:33 PM

After testing positive for COVID-19, Andy Cohen admits the "very worst part" of his experience is being separated from his son. 

The Watch What Happens Live host revealed on March 20 that after a few days of "self-quarantine and not feeling great," he had found out he contracted coronavirus. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," he shared

As he recovers, Cohen went on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live to share that the he misses being around his son Benjamin Allen

"I'll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video, which is the very worst part," he told Lewis when asked about his son, per People. "But he's great and his nanny [tested] negative."

He also shared more details about his coronavirus symptoms as the virus "[works] its way through my body." 

Cohen shared with Lewis that the "horrible" symptoms include a lack of appetite."  

Before testing positive for coronavirus, the host had announced that Watch What Happens Live would begin broadcasting again from his New York City apartment. Scheduled guests included John MayerJerry O'ConnellNeNe Leakesand Ramona Singer.

However, he is still taping his SiriusXM radio show from home. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

