Everything We Know About This Is Us' Flash Forwards

A This Is Us finale means we're about to get some answers and some new questions all at the same time.

While past seasons have looked back at the past, season four of This Is Us has been really focused on the future, with flashforwards focused on three very different times in the lives of the Pearson family and their offspring. We've seen a day in August 2020 when some of the family is gathered for the Big 3's 40th birthday, and we've been 12 years into the future where the whole family is gathered at Kevin's house by a presumably dying Rebecca's bedside, and we've been 30 years or so into the future, when baby Jack grows up, gets married, becomes a famous singer, and is now expecting a baby with his wife Lucy.

We've learned a lot from these flash forwards, but we've also been given a lot more questions to ask. Why have Kate and Miguel not appeared at Kevin's house yet? Who is Kevin's pregnant fiancee?