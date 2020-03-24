Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Expecting Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 2:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark

Baby on board!

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish have a lot to look forward to this year.

Despite everything going on in the world with the Coronavirus pandemic, the longtime couple has something special to celebrate: they're expecting baby number two!

Parrish took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"baby #2," she began her caption, alongside a sultry pic that showed off her growing baby bump. "in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful!"

She added, "soon to be a family of 6!"

As some fans will know, Hart is already a proud father to Heaven Hart (15) and Hendrix Hart (12), whom he shares with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. Additionally, the 40-year-old comedian and Eniko welcomed their first child together, Kenzo Kash Hart, two years ago.

While Kevin has yet to share the baby news with his followers, he did comment on his love's Instagram post. He responded with several emojis, which included the fire, clapping hands and prayer hands.

Photos

Pregnant Stars Over 40

It looks like this pregnancy will be a vastly different experience for the couple.

Back in 2017, Hart admitted to cheating on Parrish, who was pregnant at the time with their son.

"I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did," the 40-year-old actor stated in an emotional Instagram post. "And in doing that, I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."

In his caption, he wrote, "Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all."

Kevin and Eniko have been married since 2014 and it appears they are stronger and happier than ever.

Congrats to the couple on their baby news!

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kate McKinnon Playing Carole Baskin in Scripted "Tiger King" TV Show

The Office wedding

The Office Turns 15: Find Out What the Cast Is Up to Now

Father Daughter Cheer Stunt Duo

Meet the Father-Daughter Duo Whose Cheer Stunts Have the Internet Flipping Out

Sadie Robertson, Christian Huff

How Sadie Robertson Is Helping 5,000+ Brides-to-Be During the Coronavirus

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Waive Rent for Apartment Tenants Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen PDA Photo With Zayn Malik

Terrence McNally

Playwright Terrence McNally Dead From COVID-19 Complications: James Corden & More Stars React

TAGS/ Kevin Hart , Celebrities , Pregnancies , Babies , Couples , Life/Style , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.