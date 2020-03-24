Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Expecting Baby No. 2

Baby on board!

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish have a lot to look forward to this year.

Despite everything going on in the world with the Coronavirus pandemic, the longtime couple has something special to celebrate: they're expecting baby number two!

Parrish took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"baby #2," she began her caption, alongside a sultry pic that showed off her growing baby bump. "in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful!"

She added, "soon to be a family of 6!"

As some fans will know, Hart is already a proud father to Heaven Hart (15) and Hendrix Hart (12), whom he shares with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. Additionally, the 40-year-old comedian and Eniko welcomed their first child together, Kenzo Kash Hart, two years ago.

While Kevin has yet to share the baby news with his followers, he did comment on his love's Instagram post. He responded with several emojis, which included the fire, clapping hands and prayer hands.