Meet the Father-Daughter Duo Whose Cheer Stunts Have the Internet Flipping Out

This father-daughter duo has the internet flipping out.

As many people throughout the country continue to stay home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, one father-daughter duo in Texas is helping spread joy and positivity through our phone screens.

Roland Pollard and his 4-year-old daughter Jayden Pollard have been practicing their cheer stunts on Instagram for some time now, but lately, they've been sharing more of it on the social media platform.

According to the 29-year-old father, the two have "been stunting since she was able to walk on her own but didn't start getting serious until earlier this year."

And at only 4-years-old, Jayden is super talented and nearly read to join the ranks of Cheer's Navarro College squad. The duo even got a shoutout from Monica Aldama herself on Instagram, "My newest commitment for 2034!!! Let's go Jayden! I'm getting your uniform ready."

Read our exclusive interview with Pollard below!