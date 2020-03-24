How Sadie Robertson Is Helping 5,000+ Brides-to-Be During the Coronavirus

Sadie Robertson wants to spread a little love during these challenging times.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect major milestones like graduations, parties and weddings, the Duck Dynasty star has decided to make a difference for more than a few brides-to-be.

"I know so many people are being affected by COVID-19 in many different ways, but a group of people that has especially been on my heart lately are the ones who have had to cancel/postpone their weddings due to the circumstances," Sadie shared on Instagram. "Being a bride this past year, I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation and excitement goes into your wedding day. I have been racking my brain with what I can do to help, and I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day."

Sadie asked fans to leave their wedding day on her Instagram page. She also invited followers to share some details about their special day so she could send "a little something on that day to lift your spirits."