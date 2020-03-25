See Heidi Heaslet Crash Kel Mitchell and Carly Jibson's The Funny Dance Show Rehearsal

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Comedian Heidi Heaslet is switching things up on tonight's brand-new episode of The Funny Dance Show—whether her co-host Justine Marino likes it or not!

In a sneak-peek clip, Heaslet and her team members Yamaneika Saunders and Jeremiah Watkins crash the competition's rehearsal, where Marino, Kel Mitchell and Carly Jibson are mid-dance. 

She didn't come empty-handed, either. With Heaslet is an unopened envelope that contains what was supposed to be her team's signature move for the final dance-off; however, she decides to make a last-minute swap with Marino.

"I'm gonna surprise her, because guess what—Justine doesn't like surprises," Heaslet says before making a big entrance. "Attack mode, baby!"

The exchange goes welll, and both team captains end up excited about their assigned dance moves: "the boy band pose" for Marino, and "girl band look-back" for Heaslet.

"I lived for boy bands in the '90s and early 2000s," Marino says, making sure to show off a few of her go-to poses. "This is my move!"

Heaslet is equally confident, even if Saunders and Watkins aren't.

"We'll take it from here," Heaslet tells the team's competitors. "Thanks so much!"

Unfortunately for the comedian, Saunders chimes in afterwards. "Yeah, we don't know what that is," she says.

Read

Watch Carly Jibson Give Judge Justin Martindale a "Sexy" Surprise on The Funny Dance Show

Surely, Heaslet will figure things out—especially since she's "been practicing for this my whole life."

Either way, the pressure is real.

"If we don't win, and we don't get to give to our charity, then we've lost twice," Saunders says in a confessional interview. "So the stakes are high."

See which team will emerge victorious on tonight's The Funny Dance Show!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

How Aaron Rodgers Found His Perfect Teammate in Danica Patrick—and Where They're Headed Next

Married at First Sight Season 10, Derek Sherman, Katie Conrad

Why You Need to Watch Married at First Sight Right Now

Amy Poehler, Parks and Rec

7 Moments From Parks and Recreation Proving Leslie Knope Would Know How to Solve All This

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Kourtney Kardashian and More on March 25

Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin Marries Longtime Love Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo

Wilmer Valderrama, Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Celebrate Their One-Year Anniversary

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding

Pregnant Sophie Turner Reveals One of the "Many Benefits" of Marrying Joe Jonas

TAGS/ Shows , The Funny Dance Show , Dance , Reality TV , , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.