What a Thrill! See the Cast of Troop Beverly Hills Now

Nowadays, you can buy Girl Scout Cookies online and Culver City is a fully gentrified hangout destination full of bars and restaurants.

But 31 years ago, few things signified that you'd made it big more than a Beverly Hills address.

Starring Shelley Long as a pampered housewife determined to prove to her daughter and her soon-to-be ex-husband that she can navigate more than the wilds of Saks Fifth Avenue, Troop Beverly Hills hit theaters in 1989 and has been camping out in countless people's hearts ever since.

For instance, that was Troop Beverly Hills' famous Beverly Hills Hotel "camp-out" that Kim Kardashian was paying homage to with her pajama party baby shower in 2015.