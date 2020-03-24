Cheer's Jerry Harris Is Here to Brighten Your Day With Inspiring Mat Talk

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 11:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jerry Harris is here to cheer you up.

On Tuesday, the Cheer star boosted everyone's spirits with a heartwarming message. In a video shared by the official Navarro College Cheer Instagram account, the 20-year-old gave the world an inspiring mat talk and remind everyone to "look at the brighter side" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Hey America, it's Jerry here. You already know. I just want to let each and every one of you guys know you guys are strong, independent and wise and you guys can make it through this time in our lives," Jerry said. "And even though your life may be on pause right now, we can always look at the brighter side and look at the positives of the situation, okay?" 

He continued, "We're all spending time with our families, we're spending time with our loved ones and we get a time to relax for most of us, okay?"

Photos

What the Stars of Netflix's Cheer Are Up to Today

Ending his mat talk on an uplifting note, Jerry added, "I know it may not be something we are used to or want, but it's something that we have got and we have to appreciate everything we have now and look forward to what's to come next. You guys are awesome and every single one of us will make it through."

In addition to sharing Jerry's mat talk, the Navarro College Instagram account also posted a throwback video of the Netflix breakout star doing a floor routine, where he can be seen doing some impressive flips and being cheered on by his fellow teammates.

Just last week, news broke that the Navarro College cheerleading team's season had come to an unexpected end after the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, FL. was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Following the upsetting announcement, coach Monica Aldama took to social media to reflect.

"I am heartbroken with the circumstances that the world is currently facing," she said via Instagram. "This decision was inevitable as things have progressed and our country is in uncertain times. I was not ready to say goodbye so quickly. I was not mentally prepared for the team to turn in uniforms, pack their things and leave town."

She continued, "I want to thank the kids for pouring everything they had into this entire year—for the late nights-the games-the community service-the holidays given up. They are fighters and have always given me 100%. Their routine was so beautiful and their work ethic was bar none."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Troop Beverly Hills

What a Thrill! See the Cast of Troop Beverly Hills Now

Nightly cheer in Vancouver

Vancouver Residents Hold Nightly Cheer in Support of Health Care Workers

E-Comm: Things to Keep Your Cat Occupied While You Work From Home

17 Things to Keep Your Cat Occupied While You Work From Home

E-Comm: Little Things to Upgrade Your Space

13 Little Things to Upgrade Your Space

E-Comm: Amazon Leggings

These $20 Leggings With Pockets Have 7,200 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Oprah Winfrey’s Longtime Love Staying in the Guest House

E-Comm: Shopping, Sales

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, DSW, Koral & More

TAGS/ Feel Good , Coronavirus , Netflix , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.