Take a Closer Look at Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Pics Ahead of the Total Bellas Season 5 Premiere

Nikki Bella is a truly stunning mother-to-be!

The 36-year-old WWE star has been documenting her pregnancy ever since she made the announcement about her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in January. Whether sharing photos of her baby bump or gushing about how excited she is to be a mother, Nikki's certainly kept fans of Total Bellas in the loop!

"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It's something I have wanted to be my whole life," Nikki gushed on social media back in January. "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"

Now's your chance to look back at Nikki's pregnancy journey before a brand-new season of Total Bellas arrives on April 2. Check out these sweet photos of Nikki as a mother-to-be in the gallery below!

Nikki Bella

Stefan / BACKGRID

She's Pregnant!

Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

The Look of Love

"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Daddy's Girls

"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

Phamous / BACKGRID

Pregnancy PDA

How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Ladies Who Lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Baby Bumpin'

The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.

Nikki Bella

BACKGRID

Running Errands

Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

16 Weeks!

Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

Side View

Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.

Nikki Bella, Baby Bump

Instagram

Bump Close-Up

"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Colorful Cuties

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Phamous / BACKGRID

Tight Squeeze

The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Drew Scott

Twitter

Podcasting Pairs

Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

18 Weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

Pregnancy Boobs

She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."

Nikki Bella

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Out & About

Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

Workout Selfie

Nikki hits the gym for a barre workout.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

All Dressed Up

Nikki before celebrating an "amazing" event with sister Bella and others.

Nikki Bella

ConejoMalo / BACKGRID

Grocery Gal

The Total Bellas star stops by a Whole Foods in L.A. for some groceries.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

BBQ Babes

The lovebirds enjoy some outdoor grilling halfway through Nikki's pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Twinning Tie-Dye

Nikki and Artem model the new tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

20 Weeks!

"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves saying hi to the baby in my belly (how she puts it lol) Love being in the desert, makes it a bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

Cancelled Plans

Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

21 Weeks!

The mom-to-be posted this beautiful photo on her Instagram Story ahead of her hitting the 21-weeks mark!

