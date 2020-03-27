Look Back at Brie Bella's Pregnancy Pics Before the Total Bellas Premiere

by Allison Crist | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 6:00 AM
It's safe to say motherhood looks great on Brie Bella.
The Total Bellas star is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (née Bryan Danielson), which will make their two-year-old daughter Birdie a big sister. The news came in the form of a double announcement, with Brie's twin sister Nikki Bella also revealing that she's pregnant.
"We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years though did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!!" Brie wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "Knowing us, our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"
Well, the Total Divas veteran isn't far off. In fact, the WWE stars are even due a week and a half apart!
Soon, both Brie and Nikki will make their return to the small screen when a brand-new season of Total Bellas arrives on April 2.
In the meantime, look back at Brie's pregnancy journey in the gallery below!
Brie, Nikki, Bryan, Artem and Birdie all spend quality family time together while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Brie checks in from a friend's wedding in Arizona.
Brie shares a pregnancy pic on IG in March 2020.
Article continues below
The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.
PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A.
"#18weekspregnant Feeling great and loving apples!! "
Article continues below
"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"
"Dinner with Dad!!"
"Quick pose before the panel"
Article continues below
"Baby bump love!!!"
"15 weeks and feeling sooo much better!! ���� #secondtrimester bliss"
Phamous / BACKGRID
The Bella Twins and their baby bumps hit a local farmers' market.
Article continues below
ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
The pregnant twins step out with their growing baby bumps.
"41 weeks!! Enjoying the cool weather today @dbgphx Desert Botanical gardens!! Hoping all the walking in nature will inspire Birdie to come out #41weekspregnant #1weeklate #tryingtobepatient."
"Our Sunflowers have bloomed so @thewinstonfrenchie and I think it's a sign that Birdie will be coming very soon!!! #40weekspregnant #4dayslate #patientlywaiting #sunflowersaremyfavorite."
Article continues below
"Everything is all ready....just patiently waiting for my sweet little bird to come."
"Best distraction to make the day go by fast!!! We are both rooting her cousin Birdie on to come this weekend!! @whatlolalikes my precious little Vivienne."
"38 weeks pregnant!!! And my husband is still quizzing me on Bella Brains, check it out on our YouTube channel, link in bio."
Article continues below
"Will she come on Sunday!!??? What's everyone think???? #BellaArmy #birdiejoedanielson #babybump #pregnancy #39weekspregnant"
Shannon Lee Photography
Brie took a series of gorgeous maternity pics during a picturesque shoot with Shannon Lee Photography.
Shannon Lee Photography
Brie holds a tiny crown made for baby Birdie.
Article continues below
Shannon Lee Photography
It almost looks like Brie is walking on water in this amazing pic.
Shannon Lee Photography
Brie cradles her growing belling in a flowing white dress.
"Hello San Diego!!! ☀️ excited to see the #BellaFam ✨ #TotalBellas"
Article continues below
"���� #LAvibes"
"Loved last night's glam by @honeybeileen and hair by @hairbykatelynd ����✨ #TotalBellas"
"Honestly @fillyboomaternity nails it with bohemian fashion!!! ✨�� #fillyboo #maternityfashion #pregnantfashion #bohemianstyle #free #babybump
Glam: @honeybeileen
Hair: @hairbykatelynd"
Article continues below
"Hello Tahoe!!! ❄️ #maternityfashion #fauxfur #winterfashion #32weekspregnant"
"All ready for the WIN awards!!!! Thank you @honeybeileen and @paulnortonhair for making me feel fabulous!!! ✨"
"I've finally stepped into my Third Trimester!! 27 weeks preggo!!! I've been doing so much hiking, Ive thrown in some barre that when I hit the gym today I felt a little lost! But I got a great workout and feel so good. Sleep hasn't been the best because I have a very active baby at night but I'm so grateful for such a healthy easy pregnancy. 13 more weeks to go!!! #pregnancy #babybump #pregnancyfitness #babydanielson."
Article continues below
"Feeling so good at #23weekspregnant #babybump #mommytobe #happiestever."
"I love my @soonmaternity dress!!! Makes me feel the right kind of sexy!! #pregnantfashion #soonmaternity #babybump #23weekspregnant."
"I know people get bummed out with their bellies after Christmas but I must say I'm loving mine!! #babybump #22weeks #specialtimeofyear @goldsheepclothing."
Article continues below
"Love seeing my belly button starting to stick out!! #19weeks #babybump."
"Another glamorous gym pic!!! Got my workout in and now I'm ready to get my snack game on for #TotalBellas in 2 hrs!!! You won't want to miss this episode! OH my family!! tonight at 8pm only on E! #nowkickingpregnancysbutt."
"Girl Cousins!!!! How blessed they'll be to have each other! @whatlolalikes #bestfriendsalready #Girls #babybumps"
Article continues below
Brie Bella
Brie and Bryan announced that they're having a baby girl!
"Weighed myself today and I have put on 10 lbs...it's weird because I thought to myself is that to much!?? I really carb it up the first trimester!
This stage can be hard because you kinda look pregnant but not really. You lose your waist but gain boobs and a butt (mine are really starting to look like Nikki's) but then I thought how much I'm loving how voluptuous I'm becoming. Michaelangeo only painted voluptuous Goddesses so I'm enjoying the greatest transition a women can go through!! #pregnancy #12weeks #bodypositive #bodytransformation #nofilter"
"I must say I'm becoming quite the cook #momlife #gettingreadyforbaby #cooking"
Article continues below
Second Trimester got me like #feelingmoreEnergy #hubbylove #workout
"Did you all enjoy #TotalBellas Here soon West Coast you'll be able to enjoy the chaos. In the meanwhile I'm gonna show you my growing baby bump!! Finally hit the gym and it was SO hard! Baby steps, literally!!"
"Crazy!! We are Parents to Be #cloud9"
Article continues below
Legs Insured for $1 Billion & Dogs That Only Fly First Class: 25 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?