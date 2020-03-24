Why Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Fans Are Convinced They Quietly Broke Up

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 10:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Noah Centineo, Alexis Ren, Unicef UNICEF Masquerade Ball, Halloween

Broadimage/Shutterstock

When it comes to Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren, fans are on split watch. 

After about six months of going strong, it seems Centineo may be one of the boys Ren loved before.

After sparking romance rumors in September 2019, they made their glamorous red carpet debut the following month.  

"He's amazing," the model told E! News in November. "His heart is really that genuine. He has a heart of gold, and he's that much of a dork in real life, too." At the time, the star also revealed that the had taken another major step in their romance: Centineo had met her family. "It was great," Ren said. "My little brother was like, 'Who is this person?' and I was like, 'Please, like him for me. I really like him.'"'

As for her leading man, the feeling was mutual. "Dude, we love each other," Centineo told E!'s Jason Kennedyat the 2019 People's Choice Awards. "The rest kind of just fades into the background."

Photos

Noah Centineo's Hottest Pics

However, now fans are worried this celebrity romance has faded into the background considering the two no longer follow each other on Instagram. 

To make matters more concerning, it appears Centineo also deleted a photo of them together from his Instagram feed. 

We'll just have to pull a Peter Kavinsky and drink a milkshake while we await the official word on these two. 

