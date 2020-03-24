See The Challenge: Total Madness Cast Discover Their New and "Terrifying" Bunker

It's Total Madness when The Challenge returns for its landmark 35th season and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the MTV show's season premiere.

In the below video, the cast of The Challenge: Total Madness gets to check out their new gigs. Gone are the jungle houses, the spacious mansions and the lavish pools. Instead, the cast is living in a bunker. They're totally isolated.

"For the first time ever, we are living in a nuclear bomb shelter," Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, says in the exclusive sneak peek below. "This place is terrifying."

The clip features the cast seeing their new digs for the first time. Their reactions range from "What the f—k?" to "Holy s—t!" and "Wow, dude. We're in a bunker!" The luxuries of old Challenge houses are nowhere to be seen.