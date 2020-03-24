Taylor Swift's Publicist Responds to Kim Kardashian's Claims About Kanye West Call

Taylor Swift's publicist is re-sharing her "unedited" statement regarding the infamous Kanye West phone call.

Over the weekend, the full version of that highly-publicized conversation between Swift and West was leaked online, four years after clips of the conversation were posted to Snapchat by the "Follow God" artist's wife, Kim Kardashian. During the conversation, West talked to Swift about a then-upcoming song he was getting ready to release called "Famous." In the song, West has a line that states, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous."

Over the years, Swift has maintained that she was never made aware of the, "I made that bitch famous lyric," while West claimed that they did discuss the lyrics.

In 2016, Swift's publicist Tree Paine released a statement, sharing, "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous.'"