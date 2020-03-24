Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Receives a "Lysol Cake" for Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Vanessa Morgan!

The Riverdale actress turned 28 years old on Monday. To celebrate, she received a cake from Lizzy's Sweets N' Treats that looked exactly like a container of Lysol disinfecting wipes. But instead of cleaning supplies, it was filled with scrumptious filling and sprinkles. The treat appeared to be a sweet gift from her hubby Michael Kopech.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday messages!" the Toni Topaz star wrote via Instagram. "Ahaha never thought a Lysol cake would be my dream cake but here in 2020, yup it is! Been a weird birthday for me, not getting to be with my family or my friends and in self-quarantine, so feeling really sad today. But thanking all of you for helping me put a smile on my face today. Hope everyone is staying strong at home. I love you."

Morgan also received a few social media messages from her pals, including co-star Camila Mendes.

"Best dance partner a girl could ask for," the Veronica Lodge celeb wrote alongside a video of the duo dancing on a boat. "Happy birthday @VanessaMorgan."