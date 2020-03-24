Love Is Blind Returning to Netflix in 2021 Alongside New Marie Kondo Series and More Reality Shows

Love Is Blind will be back for not one, but two new seasons on Netflix. That's right, the reality series everyone is talking about has been renewed for season two and three on the streamer. In addition, Netflix announced Rhythm + Flow, The Circle and a new Marie Kondo series are on the way.

However, you're going to have to wait: The second seasons of Love Is Blind, The Circle and Rhythm + Flow aren't coming until 2021. The Circle also received a third season renewal.

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," Brandon Riegg, vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials at Netflix, said in a statement.