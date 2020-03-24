James Corden Honors 5th Anniversary of Late Late Show With Emotional Home Video

James Corden is feeling grateful.

On Monday, the Cats star recorded a special message to commemorate the 5th anniversary of The Late Late Show. Addressing viewers from his home, James thanked the fans for their continued support and reflected on how the show has shaped his life. He also admitted that he and the Late Late Show team had envisioned a different setup when planning the celebratory episode, but still had something special in the works to ring in the milestone anniversary.

"I wanted to make a small message because today is the 5th anniversary of our Late Late Show first-ever airing here on CBS," the late night host said into the camera. "We had so many big plans for tonight for the show that we were gonna give to you. And, for obvious reasons, we can't give you that show right now."

The Carpool Karaoke mastermind continued, "So, we thought what we would play tonight is our first ever episode of The Late Late Show, an episode which if I think back to it, I'm filled with nerves and excitement…"