Law and Order: SVU Boss Reveals Possibly Botched Season 21 Character Returns

Law & Order: SVU fans might be playing what could have been rather than what could be. Production on the long-running NBC drama was halted (along with most of all other TV productions) due to coronavirus while at work on episode 21 of that 24-episode season 21 order. With so much uncertainty, it's still up in the air whether the show will resume production on the remaining episodes. Because of that, SVU executive producer and showrunner Warren Leight is cluing fans in on what was ahead for the elite squad of detectives known as the special victims unit.

"Well, believe it or not, Simon's death was going to be re-examined in the finale," Leight tweeted.