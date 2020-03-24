Watch Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Play a Hilarious Game of "Spin the Bottle"

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron continue to tease fans about their relationship status.

The reality stars, who sparked a romance during Hannah's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, have been fueling reconciliation rumors in recent weeks. On Monday evening, the celeb duo had a game night with pals in Florida, Tyler's home state, where they've been spending time together amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Hannah, Tyler and their friends have even dubbed themselves the "Quarantine Crew."

During Monday's game night, Hannah and Tyler—who was the runner-up on Hannah's Bachelorette season—played a game of "musical chairs" as well as "spin the bottle."

"Alright, the moment we've all been waiting for...a little 'spin the bottle' with Hannah Brown!" Tyler says in a new video posted to TikTok. "Alright, here goes nothing."

After the camera hilariously pans to Tyler and Hannah's anxious faces, we then see the bottle land in the direction of Tyler's friend.

The budding model captioned the video, "A little spin the bottle with @hannahkbrown and @brownbearvisuals sadly..."