Selena Gomez Introduces a New Family Member: Meet Her Puppy Daisy

Selena Gomez has an adorable new pal.

On Monday, the "Rare" singer introduced the world to her new puppy Daisy during an Instagram Live. Sitting cozy in her bed, Selena can be seen snuggling up to the sweet pup, which she revealed she is fostering during this period of social distancing. To make things even cuter, her dog Winnie made a cameo and already seemed to be getting along with his new friend.

"I would like to introduce my new family member Daisy," Selena said as she held Daisy in front of the camera. "Winnie and Daisy are getting along really well. And, I know a few friends are fostering right now just to give, like, animals a safe place. I couldn't help it. I have to keep her."

During the coronavirus outbreak, several celebrities and animal activists have urged people who have the means to foster a pet from their local shelter. Stars like Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, Camila Mendes, Camila Morrone and Kyle Chandler have helped animals in need by fostering furry ones during this time.