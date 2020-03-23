SNL's Chloe Fineman Marries Casey Thomas Brown on Instagram Live

Chloe Fineman promised to livestream a wedding and she sure delivered!

The 31-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member might've tied the knot with actor Casey Thomas Brown on Monday. She invited all of the Internet to watch as she and her friends pulled together a truly outrageous wedding ceremony—one that took place entirely over a video chat room.

And thanks to the mess that is 'rona, both her manicurist and makeup artist cancelled on her ahead of the big day. In addition, the comedian was unable to wear her wedding dress so she opted for a more creative ensemble. Her veil was made of toilet paper and she sported an all-around eccentric blazer. To top it all off, Chloe got married as her alter ego Jon Benet, while Casey was wed as "Sharty."

"Tomorrow I gonna marry my best friend and the love of my life @shartyparty69 on Instagram live," the star wrote on Sunday. "Had to cancel wedding IRL cuz everyone refused to come BUT OUR LOVE CAN'T WAIT. Plus, my fiancé's mom @drew_droege with be there, my maid I'd honor @hannahpilkes and our officiant we met at hospital @barahsakers . Y'all invited to experience our love. 5pm. Tmrw. West Coast Time."