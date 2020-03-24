One Day at a Time Isn't Alone: These Shows Found New Life on Another Network Too

¡Dale! The Alverazes are back!

A year after Netflix gave our favorite Cuban-American family an eviction notice with the cancellation of One Day at a Time, their critically-acclaimed reboot of Norman Lear's 1975 sitcom, the show is ready to roar back to life as a new member of the Pop family. Beginning on Tuesday, March 24, the long-awaited fourth season of the charming series kicks off, joining a programming block that features the network's outgoing hit Schitt's Creek. And from the looks of things, the cast couldn't be happier with their new home.

"Tomorrow is the day mi Gente," star Justina Machado, who plays single mom and war vet Penelope, wrote on Instagram the day before the big premiere. "We are so excited and proud of what we did and we hope to do a lot more."

She's not the only one to be singing the new season's praises, with her co-stars Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky all celebrating on social media.