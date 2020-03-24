Why Women Everywhere Love Khloe Kardashian's Good American Clothing

by Carly Milne | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 4:00 AM
There once was a time where the fashion world was devoid of stylish clothing with a truly inclusive size range. And then Khloe Kardashian's Good American clothing was born.
Proudly proclaiming their dedication to being designed for a curvier, sexier and stronger shape, Khloe launched Good American with Emma Grede to respond to what they thought was missing from the denim community... namely, clothing that worked for every body. So they launched a brand to address this issue, created for women of all sizes, but especially those who find themselves between standard and plus sizing.
Since then, Good American has prided itself on offering extreme inclusivity in their sizing and models, featuring women of all shapes, sizes, colors and backgrounds. And they consistently donate to Step Up, an organization that propels girls from under-resourced communities to fulfill their potential. From comfortable jeans with pockets to Khloe Kardashian must have's like this jumpsuit that sold out twice in record time (and now has a waitlist), Good American has a little something for everyone... which is why they're so well loved.
We picked out a few of our favorite Good American items below. If you haven't filled your wardrobe with their wares, now's the time!
The classic Good Waist jean gets a new spin, thanks to a fresh and springy cropped length in a medium wash and distressed details. With its signature high rise and skinny-fit stretch that accentuates your curves, these cute crops are available in GA's full and inclusive size range from 00 to plus size 24.
Show 'em who's boss! Taking your office fashion game to the next level, this dress has attitude to spare, and a little bit of stretch to move with you through the day. Grab it in size XS to 4XL.
Basic, but make it glam. Made of 100% viscose, this sultry tee is soft with a satiny gloss finish, taking the classic white tee and making it a must-have whether you're dressing up or down.
It's jumpsuit season, don'tcha know, and this one is certainly up to the task of becoming a wardrobe staple. Made with comfort stretch to hold and mold to your bod, this uniform-inspired jumpsuit with its folded collar and roomy pockets also features a straight-meets-flare leg that can transform into a skinny leg thanks to a flap-and-button closure.
Super soft, ultra comfortable and seamless, this bralette was made to be the most comfortable underwear you own. It has smoothing abilities and a second-skin fit, but it's still non-restrictive. (And yes, there's matching undies.)
High-waisted? Yup. Quick dry? You bet. Compressive? For sure, which means these leggings are ready for your toughest workouts. Made of a poly/elastane blend with UV protection, this is where style meets function. (And yes, there's a matching sports bra!)
With long sleeves and a tanga butt, this bodysuit is definitely an ideal addition to jeans, but it'll even work well with your officewear, too. And all Good American bodysuits come with a GA pouch and pasties for easy wear
Go next-level glam in this stunning wrap dress, in a sage leopard print with a deep neck and 3/4-length sleeves. It's made for day-to-night wear. Just swap out your flats for some sexy strappy sandals, and you're good to go.
Whether you wear it with kicks, a killer pair of wedges or a sexy set of strappy heels, this denim skirt will elevate your style, thanks to its slim-fitting pencil cut with a stunning slit right up the front seam. It comes in a medium rise with five pockets and a raw hem, and is available from size 00 to plus size 24.
But maybe instead of denim, you want something a little more subdued, without sacrificing a sultry silhouette. Ribbed stitching frames your figure, while the midi length hits you in exactly the right place to give your gams the spotlight.
As part of GA's Responsible Denim line, this classic denim jacket is made of recycled fibers, featuring a button-front closure and a cropped silhouette. Whether you wear it over a t-shirt or a flirty dress, it's a wardrobe must have, especially in black.
Nylon and elastane combine to give this slim-fit pant its undeniable shine, with just the right amount of stretch to conform to your curves. It's high-waisted with a tummy tuck panel that will smooth and flatter, while front and back seams elongate your legs. Wear them to the office, and then wherever the night takes you later...
Also a part of their Responsible Denim line, these fashionable flare jeans are made of recycled materials, with super-stretch fabric that sculpts and smoothes. With a zip fly, five-pocket style and a classic dark blue denim wash, how can you say no to what will surely become your new favorite pair of jeans?
