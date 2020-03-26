Relive Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Love Story by Taking a Look at Their Cutest Pics

Nikki Bella has a lot to be happy about these days.

Not only is she engaged to her love Artem Chigvintsev, but they're expecting their first child together. Thankfully, Total Bellas fans will get a front row seat to their love story when season 5 premieres on Thursday, Apr. 2.

"I have never in my life had such a passionate connection with someone," Nikki noted in one teaser for the new season.

The duo first became acquainted when they were partnered together during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. However, it wasn't until after the retired WWE superstar's split from former fiancé John Cena, that the duo became romantic. And, as the poets say, the rest was history!

In addition to seeing how Nikki and Artem are as a couple, fans will witness as they get engaged and learn their surprising baby news. But, while we wait for this romantic journey to unfold on-screen, we encourage you to take a closer look at the love birds' cutest pics.

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Nikki and Artem's sweetest snaps!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Birdie Joe Danielson, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Family First

Nikki and Brie spend some quality family time with Brie, Bryan and Birdie while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

BBQ Babes

"Sunset & BBQ Burgers," Nikki wrote in March 2020.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Model Behavior

Nikki and Artem model the new Birdie Bee tie-dye shirts.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Pick-Me-Up

These two can't keep their hands off each other! So cute!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Phamous / BACKGRID

PDA

The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

Phamous / BACKGRID

Lunch Date

Artem cradles Nikki's growing baby bump during a PDA-filled lunch date in L.A.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Baby on Board!

Shortly after announcing they are expecting their first child together, Nikki posted, "Baby daddy," alongside the dad-to-be.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Heart Emoji

Nikki shared a series of sweet PDA pics with a simple heart emoji.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

RIWE / BACKGRID

First Engaged Outing

The husband and wife to-be are seen for the first time since getting engaged as they grab a bite at Sweet Butter Kitchen in L.A.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Instagram

Instagram

Engaged!

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," the Bella Twin wrote on Instagram. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Instagram

Instagram

Flower Power

"It has been such an incredible, fun, loving and tons of smiles year with you @theartemc," the Total Bellas star expressed. "Excited for what 2020 will bring!"

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Saving the Rainforest

The lovebirds attend PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood in December 2019.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Big Honor

"Last night was truly incredible.... I was honored to be able to attend Hospices de Beaune Chevalier's gala dinner... and even more honored to be recognized. Burgundy will always have a place in my heart! And of course always satisfy my palette in an amazing way! Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction Weekend has been the best weekend so far! Still more to go! Thank you @domainesalbertbichot," Nikki shared.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

All Dolled Up

The coordinating couple looking stunning in their black tie formalwear.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Au Revoir

"Goodbye kisses at one of my favorite places in Paris... @lemeuriceparis."

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Retirement Party

"This was my look for my retirement party last week in Phoenix, AZ! @thebriebella and the @totalbellas crew put it together for me and it meant SO much! (@justinmaxx you're a rockstar! Love you!) Bella Army your videos made me cry! Can't wait for you all to see it on Total Bellas!," Nikki posted.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Stealing Kisses

Nikki and Artem share a smooch at a store opening in Scottsdale.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

French Kiss

"Vive la France!"

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

French Strolls

"Qui vivra verra"

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

South of the Border

"Somewhere in Mexico with my Coco #vivamexico."

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Wet 'n Wild

"Let it rain #happy."

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Reunited

"Finally got back my beautiful �� you have no idea how much I missed you," Artem wrote. Too cute!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Sunday Snuggles

"Best Sunday with my [monkey]."

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Giving Back

"Wow what a weekend starting with @thevfoundation that raised 7million for cancer research, spending the best time with friends and experiencing Napa to the fullest plus meeting incredible wine makers that shares love for wine and of course having @thenikkibella by my side made it the best weekend EVER," Artem shared.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pick-Me-Up

Nikki and Artem grab coffee and newspapers during a morning walk in L.A.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

New Beginning

Nikki took to Instagram in August 2019 to share a message about her "new beginning" with Artem. "As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same," the retired WWE star wrote. "And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I'm thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers."

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Nikki's Choice

The kissing cuties look adorable while walking the 2019 Teen Choice Awards red carpet.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

LRR / BACKGRID

Retail Therapy

The duo can't keep their hands off each other while shopping with Brie in L.A.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Ryan Miller/Variety

Giving Back

The duo attend the 9th Annual Variety The Children's Charity Poker and Casino Night at Paramount Studios.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

SplashNews.com

Summer Stroll

The newly labeled boyfriend and girlfriend step out in July 2019.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

GIO/SAL / BACKGRID

Night Out

Nikki and Artem pose in plaid before Billie Eilish's July 11 concert in L.A. 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Kids Choice Sports 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Red Carpet Couple

Nikki's neon pants are almost as vibrant as her ear-to-ear smile! 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram / Nikki Bella

Holiday Hangs

"Happy 4th of July!" Nikki captioned the last of several adorable IG photos from her and Artem's holiday. 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram / Nikki Bella

Happy

Artem sweeps Nikki off her feet! "Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile & my inner child come out and play!" she wrote on Instagram.

 
Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram / Nikki Bella

Picture Perfect

Nikki and Artem's Lake Tahoe photo shoot was hotter than the weather on 4th of July. 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Hands Off

"hands free 10 second selfie."

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Smooch!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

BACKGRID

Coffee & Kisses

Nikki and Artem swap smooches while grabbing a bite at coffee hot spot Intelligentsia in L.A.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

LRR / BACKGRID

Loved Up at Lunch

The cuties can't hide their love for each other while grabbing a meal at Joan's on Third in L.A.

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Instagram

Birthday Boy

"Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart. You're a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious! You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday my Artem!" Nikki wished her beau in June 2019.

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Instagram

BottleRock Babes

Artem and Nikki enjoy a weekend getaway to the BottleRock music festival in Napa, California. 

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Instagram

Music Fest Lovefest

"In honor of my Khaleesi, forever my Queen of Dragons. And love BottleRock with my A. (nickname by the Bird)," Nikki wrote.

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Group Photo

"Besties and Wine equals a GOOD time!! #napavalley #bottlerock #winetasting"

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Podcast Official

Artem made his first appearance on the Bellas' podcast in May 2019 and the lovebirds didn't shy away from talking about their relationship.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Disney Date

Nikki and Artem cuddle up while in Disney with Brie and Bryan.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

ROMA / MEGA

PDA

Nikki kisses Artem's shoulder as they grab lunch together in Studio City, Calif. in May 2019.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Muy Bonita

The WWE beauty celebrated Cinco de Mayo early with a romantic trip with her man.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Ay, Ay, Ay

The two are muy caliete!

Do you have a favorite Nikki and Artem moment? Be sure to let us know!

