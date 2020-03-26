Relive Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Love Story by Taking a Look at Their Cutest Pics

Nikki Bella has a lot to be happy about these days.

Not only is she engaged to her love Artem Chigvintsev, but they're expecting their first child together. Thankfully, Total Bellas fans will get a front row seat to their love story when season 5 premieres on Thursday, Apr. 2.

"I have never in my life had such a passionate connection with someone," Nikki noted in one teaser for the new season.

The duo first became acquainted when they were partnered together during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. However, it wasn't until after the retired WWE superstar's split from former fiancé John Cena, that the duo became romantic. And, as the poets say, the rest was history!

In addition to seeing how Nikki and Artem are as a couple, fans will witness as they get engaged and learn their surprising baby news. But, while we wait for this romantic journey to unfold on-screen, we encourage you to take a closer look at the love birds' cutest pics.